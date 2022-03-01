WEBB CITY, Mo. — Defense wins championships.
Thomas Jefferson boys basketball coach Chris Myers wrote those very words down on a marker board and “hammered” that message into his players’ brains before the game.
Myers’ Cavaliers didn’t disappoint, putting the clamps down defensively as Thomas Jefferson coasted by Rich Hill 55-35 on Tuesday night in the Class 1 state sectionals at the Cardinal Dome in Webb City.
The Cavaliers (22-6) are back in the state quarterfinals for the second straight season. Thomas Jefferson will play St. Elizabeth, a 59-41 winner over Wheatland, at 2:45 p.m. Saturday at Southwest Baptist in Bolivar.
“It’s a true blessing to be able to be back,” Myers said. “But we didn’t come into the season with quarterfinals as our goal. We came up one game short of the Final Four last year. We have been preaching, ‘Final Four. Final Four. Final Four all year.’ We are just happy to at least play for the opportunity to get there.”
After holding a 27-21 edge at the break, the Cavaliers yielded just four points in the third quarter and 10 in the final frame while cashing in with a combined 28 points on the offensive end.
Thomas Jefferson forced 15 turnovers and limited Rich Hill to 30% shooting in the game.
“I’m a defensive guy,” Myers said. “I told them ‘it literally won you a district championship last week’. We talked about getting back focused defensively at halftime and getting better at contesting shots, rebounding and turning it into a good offense on the other end.”
The Cavaliers did exactly that, opening the third quarter on a 7-2 run. David Triplett ignited the run with a 3-pointer from the left wing to give Thomas Jefferson a nine-point lead with 5:48 to play in the quarter.
Rich Hill’s only score during that stretch came from Zane Becker, who hit a corner jumper to trim the deficit to seven. The Cavaliers followed with four unanswered points as Tyler Brouhard came up with a putback and 6-foot-7 center Jay Ball made a inside post move to stretch Thomas Jefferson’s lead to 34-23 just two minutes later.
The Tigers recorded only two more points the remainder of the quarter as Magal Chol-Case came up with a lay-in to cut the score to nine. But Thomas Jefferson closed out the frame with a putback from Drew Goodhope and Ball knocked down a pair of freebies to widen the margin to 38-25.
The Cavaliers opened the fourth quarter on a 9-0 run, punctuated with a lay-in from Ball to balloon the lead out to 22 with 5:34 to go. In the final quarter, Rich Hill didn’t get its first bucket until Chol-Chase finished a lay-in with 4:55 left in regulation as it was all Thomas Jefferson.
The Cavaliers accomplished this win despite being without senior Jake Jarrett, who was out due to sickness. The Cavaliers were also without Ball for a good portion of the first half due to picking up two quick fouls in the opening quarter.
“It was a good team win,” Myers said. “It’s a true testament to the kids. They are buying in. They are doing what they have to do. They are all stepping up and playing for each other. We found a way to get it done.”
Brouhard put together a big game with a game-high 17 points and 13 rebounds to lead Thomas Jeferson. Ball tallied 13 points and seven boards, while Goodhope amassed 11 points.
Caden Myers chipped in nine points, five rebounds and four assists for the Cavaliers.
Rich Hill was paced by Chol-Case with 14 points and 13 boards.
After falling to St. Elizabeth 67-53 in the state quarterfinals last year, Thomas Jefferson is ready for a second shot at the Hornets.
“They lost a couple of guys, we lost a couple of guys,” Myers said. “It’s going to be a different game than it was last year, but I honestly feel we are a better team this year. We had good players and we lost good players, but we are a better team. We are able to rotate some guys through and get nine to 10 deep when we need to. I’m really proud of the team and I’m really confident in our ability to go compete.”
