The Thomas Jefferson boys basketball team escaped McAuley Catholic on Wednesday with win in the Mercy/Warrior Classic 50-48.
Cavaliers’ head coach Chris Myers expected a tough contest against Tony Witt’s bunch.
“We knew McAuley was going to be tough on their court, in their tournament,” Myers said. “I felt our kids did a great job down the stretch. We showed great defensive energy and great offensive execution down the last couple minutes of the game.”
The fourth quarter showed TJ (14-4) outscoring McAuley (6-15) 15-12 to overcome a one-point deficit to enter the period.
This game was the true definition of a tightly contested matchup. Each of the first three quarters showed just a one-point separation.
The night began with the Warriors getting out to a 16-15 lead. At halftime, the Cavaliers had tied it up at 26 apiece when they won the second quarter 11-10.
It was McAuley’s turn again in the third quarter as they took another one-point lead with a 10-9 showing.
McAuley was led by a trio of players in double figures. Rocco Bazzano-Joseph scored 14, Bradley Wagner added 12 and Noah Black had 10. Bazzano-Joseph hit four triples as well.
Tyler Brouhard was the game’s highest scorer with 24 points for TJ. Jay Ball added 18. Brouhard added eight rebound and four steals. Ball also grabbed eight boards and came away with two blocks.
Thomas Jefferson will be back in action on Friday at 7 p.m. as they meet College Heights Christian for a shot at the championship of the tournament on Saturday.
McAuley will play at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday for a consolation game.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.