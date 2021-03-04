Hopes were high as Thomas Jefferson tipped off the high school boys basketball season last November.
“Obviously adding Caden (Myers) to the mix, we knew that was a piece that we needed,” said Cavaliers coach Chris Myers, who doubles at Caden’s father. “Jay Ball really, really developed over the summer quite a bit.
“We knew once we got to the season and Noah Hamlett came out after not being out for a couple of years, some of the pieces fell together. We knew pretty early that in Class 1 we were going to have a good shot to be in the position to at least get to this point.”
This point of the season is the Class 1 quarterfinals, and the Cavaliers (20-5) face St. Elizabeth (17-6) tonight at 6 at Eugene High School. The winner advances to the semifinals next weekend in Springfield.
The Hornets have been the host for each of their postseason games, but because their court is too small to meet minimum requirements, the school administration has had to find a neutral site for each game.
“It has to be 50 by 84 (feet), and our court is 47 1/2 by 80,” St. Elizabeth athletics director Sheila Heckemeyer said. “We’ve played every game away. We have not been in our gym at all.”
The Hornets played their two district games at Macks Creek High School, and they beat Golden City 55-50 in their sectional game Tuesday night at Camdenton. In addition, the Hornets’ girls team played its three district games at Hermitage High School.
“My car has put a lot of miles on,” Heckemeyer said. “I went to every game, and even when our boys didn’t play, I went to scout with my husband. He’s the assistant coach. I’ve been everywhere.”
This is the second time in school history that Thomas Jefferson has reached the quarterfinals. In 2010 coach Cleo Elbert’s Cavaliers lost to Dadeville in overtime at State Fair Community College in Sedalia.
“The past two years I got stopped in the district championship,” junior guard Drew Goodhope said. “Making it to the quarterfinals is really a huge achievement for our team and really fun for all of us.”
The Cavaliers rolled past Miami-Amoret 66-39 in their sectional game Tuesday night, building a 36-15 halftime margin.
Goodhope led the way with 17 points, followed by Ball with 15, Dhruv Gheewala with 12 and Myers with 11. Those four all carry double-figure season averages — Myers 15.6, Gheewala 15.4, Goodhope 11.4 and Ball 10.3.
The Cavaliers average 62.4 points and allow 45.3 while the Hornets score 71 and give up 49.
Brock Lucas, 6-foot junior guard, averages 21.5 points, 7.8 rebounds, 5.4 assists and 1.8 steals for the Hornets. Two seniors, 5-2 Carson Kesel and 5-8 Clayton Holtmeyer, average 13.0 and 10.3, respectively.
“When you get to the Elite Eight, it doesn’t matter,” Coach Myers said. “Everybody has to have some pretty good talent to make it this far.”
Family ties
It’s a family affair on the St. Elizabeth coaching staff.
Caleb Heckemeyer is head coach, and his uncle, Leroy Heckemeyer, is the assistant.
There’s also a Joplin connection with the Heckemeyers.
“I went to Missouri Southern,” Sheila said, “and my daughter went to Southern. Allie Heckemeyer was a four-time All-American (in track and field), a Ken B. Jones winner for the conference, conference champion in the pentathlon and heptathlon. She had a great career there.”
