The Thomas Jefferson girls tennis team topped College Heights-McAuley 5-4 on Tuesday afternoon at the TJ courts.
The Cavaliers needed one victory in doubles to edge College Heights-McAuley.
Thomas Jefferson won four of six singles matches and got the doubles victory at No. 1, with Allison Ding and Jeanna Jeyaraj defeating Hannah Bass and Avery Baker 8-3.
Thomas Jefferson (3-0) will play at Mount Vernon at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.
