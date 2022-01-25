AMORET, Mo. — The Thomas Jefferson girls basketball team picked up a 41-33 victory over Miami Tuesday night on the road.
Trailing 23-19 at the break, the Cavaliers (3-10) outscored the opposition 21-10 in the second half to earn the win.
Gabbi Hiebert tossed in 15 points to lead Thomas Jefferson, while Lannah Grigg had 12.
Abby Talley scored a game-high 19 points to lead Miami.
Thomas Jefferson hosts Golden City on Thursday.
