LOCKWOOD, Mo. — The Thomas Jefferson girls basketball team picked up its first win in six outings Monday with a 45-27 decision against host Lockwood.
Sophomore Gabbi Hiebert poured in 22 points to top the Cavaliers, who led 26-17 at halftime.
Kaitlyn Clawson netted nine points to lead Lockwood.
“This first win came off of a tough loss previously,” said Thomas Jefferson coach Traci Walker. “We came together, played together and stayed focused.”
The Cavaliers will mark homecoming when they host Jasper on Jan. 7.
