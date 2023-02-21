LIBERAL, Mo. — Thomas Jefferson opened the Class 1 District 6 girls basketball tournament Tuesday with a 67-47 win against McAuley Catholic.
Three girls scored in double figures for the Cavaliers, led by Gabbi Hiebert with 24 points. Lannah Grigg netted 19 and Sarah Mueller 13.
Kloee Williamson scored 20 points to top McAuley, which trailed 28-23 at halftime.
Thomas Jefferson (14-10) will face Liberal in the semifinals on Thursday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.