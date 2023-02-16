mcauley catholic logo

Thomas Jefferson took control in the fourth quarter Thursday to down the visiting McAuley Catholic girls basketball team 56-42.

The Cavaliers pulled ahead 31-21 at halftime but were outscored 14-10 in the third period before regaining momentum in the final quarter with a 15-7 advantage.

Gabbi Hiebert scored 26 points, Lannah Grigg 11 and Sarah Mueller 11 for Thomas Jefferson, which hiked its record to 13-10.

Kloee Williamson led McAuley with 10 points.

The same two teams will play Tuesday in the first round of district competition at Liberal.

