SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Thomas Jefferson's girls tennis team blanked Greenwood 9-0 Tuesday afternoon at Cooper Tennis Complex.
The Cavaliers are now 8-0.
In singles, Allison Ding won 8-3 at No. 1, Kyla Yang won 8-1 at No. 2 and Warda Morsy won 8-0 at No. 3. Singles action also saw Jessica Joseph and Mayson Solum each win by 8-0 decisions.
Emalee Ro was victorious by default.
In doubles, Ding-Jeanna Jeyaraj won 8-0 at No. 1, Yang-Solum won 8-6 at No. 2 and Morsy-Joseph won 8-1 at No. 3.
Thomas Jefferson plays at Aurora on Thursday.
