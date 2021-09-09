MOUNT VERNON, Mo. — The Thomas Jefferson girls tennis team topped Mount Vernon 5-4 on Thursday afternoon on the road.
The Cavaliers needed one victory in doubles to edge the Mountaineers.
Thomas Jefferson won four of six singles matches and got the doubles victory at No. 1, with Allison Ding-Jeanna Jeyaraj defeating Isabella Mosley-Vicki Moore 8-5.
Thomas Jefferson (4-0) competes in its own invitational at 9 a.m. Friday at Joplin Millennium Facility.
