Thomas Jefferson won its sixth girls' tennis match in as many outings in beating Webb City 8-1 on Thursday at the Joplin Millennium Courts.
The Cavaliers won all six singles matches and two of three doubles matches.
Allison Ding defeated Kirsalyn Hood 8-1, while Jeanna Jeyaraj and Kyla Yang topped Kinzlea Smith and Shelby Ensminger 8-2, respectively. Jessica Joseph beat Brynlee Hollingsworth 8-1 in No. 3 singles.
Rounding out Thomas Jefferson in singles is Warda Morsy who beat Ally Ansley 8-6 and Emalee Ro over Walker Hoffman 8-5.
Ding-Jeyaraj teamed up to beat Hood-Smith 8-6 in doubles while Joseph-Morsy topped Ansley-Hoffman 8-3.
The Cavaliers play in the Bird Dog Tournament on Friday at the Joplin Sports Complex.
