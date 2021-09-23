The Thomas Jefferson girls tennis team moved to 8-1 on the season with a 9-0 win over Aurora on Thursday afternoon at the TJ courts.
The Cavaliers (8-1) won all six singles and all three doubles matches.
In singles action, Allison Ding defeated Olivia Ray 8-3, while Jeanna Jeyaraj beat Emily Gearhart 8-2 and Kyla Yang topped McKenna Bradley 8-1.
Jessica Joseph downed Kloey Boyd 9-7, while Warda Morsy defeated Libby Sawyers 8-0 and Emalee Ro claimed an 8-1 victory over Payden Blevins.
In doubles action, Ding-Jeyaraj teamed up to beat Ray-Bradley 8-1, while Yang-Joseph beat Gearhart-Boyd 8-0. The duo of Morsy-Jiao Nelson topped Sawyers-Blevins 8-1.
Thomas Jefferson hosts Carl Junction at 4:30 p.m. Monday.
