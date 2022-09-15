The Thomas Jefferson girls tennis team won the annual Monett Invitational on Wednesday at the MHS courts.
Thomas Jefferson won the eight-team tournament with 17 points. Nevada was the runner-up with 14 points, followed by Carthage (10.5), Clever (7), Lamar (6), Aurora (5), Monett (4) and Reeds Spring (2.5).
In singles, winners were Thomas Jefferson's Allison Ding at No. 1 and Thomas Jefferson's Jeanna Jeyaraj at No. 2. Aurora's Olivia Ray finished second at No. 1, while Nevada's Susannah Kimmell was second at No. 2.
Monett's Lizzie Smith placed third in No. 1 singles and Carthage's Beverly Garcia was third at No. 2 singles.
Doubles action saw Carthage's Kianna Yates-Daniella Marquez win at No. 1 and Nevada's Halley Elkinton-Kourtnee Vestal win at No. 2. Nevada's Alyssa Mitchell-Hennesey Brown and Lamar's Cora Pittsenbarger-Chelsey O'Sullivan were second and third at No. 1 doubles, respectively.
Thomas Jefferson's Jessica Joseph-Warda Morsy and Clever's AmyLeigh Kozisek-Kinsli Gelli placed second and third at No. 2 doubles, respectively.
