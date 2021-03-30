Thomas Jefferson prevailed in a triangular golf match on Tuesday afternoon at the Schifferdecker Municipal Golf Course.
The Cavaliers carded a team score of 190, followed by McAuley Catholic with 199 and New Covenant Academy with 203.
Owen D'Amour of Thomas Jefferson claimed medalist honors with an 8-over-par 43 over the back nine at Schifferdecker Municipal Golf Course.
Evan D'Amour of McAuley was second with 45, and Joe Lupicki of McAuley and New Covenant's Ty Gathman and Jackson McRoberts tied for third with 47s.
The Cavaliers play Galena (Missouri) and Sarcoxie on Thursday at Sarcoxie's Center Creek Golf Course.
