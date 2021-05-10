Thomas Jefferson and Mount Vernon received team plaques on Monday for winning boys golf district team championships.
And Owen D'Amour, of Thomas Jefferson; Curtis Wendler, of Mount Vernon; and Owen Swearingen, of Nevada, were individual medalists in their respective districts.
In all, 19 area players earned a spot in next week's Class 1 through Class 4 district golf tournaments. But there are not any area team entries.
A change this year in the state tourney qualifying format has only the top 18 individuals and ties advancing to state, and no area team was able to qualify four players for a team entry at state.
CLASS 4 DISTRICT 4
SMITHVILLE, Mo. — Webb City and Carl Junction combined to qualify five state entries at Paradise Point — The Posse.
The Cardinals advanced three golfers — Keegon Dill 83, Dylan Burlingame 84 and Carson Frazier 88, which was the cut for the state meet.
The Bulldogs' Noah Williams placed fourth with 79, and Thomas Walker qualified with 84.
Webb City was fourth in the team standings with 346, and Carl Junction took fifth with 350. Host Smithville won the title with 324, followed by Grain Valley 339 and Warrensburg 340.
Brooks Baldwin of Warrensburg fired a 2-under-par 70 for medalist honors.
Class 4 District 3
MARSHFIELD, Mo. — Adam Floyd's 2-over-par 72 led Glendale to the team championship at Whispering Oaks Golf Course.
The Falcons shot 310, beating runner-up Rolla by six strokes.
No area players made the state cut of 83, but Kytn Francisco, of Neosho and Parker Toney, of McDonald County, came close with 85s.
Class 3 District 3
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Big 8 Conference golf medalist Owen Swearingen, of Nevada, added a district championship to his season resume.
Swearingen shot a 3-over-par 73 at the Bill and Payne Stewart Golf Course and was the only area player to advance to state, which required an 85.
Blair Oaks was the team champion with 328, followed by Rogersville 333 and Springfield Catholic 337.
Class 2 District 3
REPUBLIC, Mo. — Medalist Curtis Wendler and his Mount Vernon teammates swept top honors at Island Green Golf Course.
The Mountaineers won the team title with 378, beating runner-up El Dorado Springs by 40 shots.
Wendler's 10-over-par led the field, and teammates Kai Brown (92) and Gabriel Golliver (101) also qualified for state.
Sarcoxie's Eli Ellis placed fourth in district with an 89, and Pierce City qualified Ashton Medlin (93) and Tyler Johnson (97).
The state cut line was 101.
Class 1 District 2
CLINTON, Mo. — Thomas Jefferson won the district with 363, and Lockwood was second with 377.
The Cavaliers' Owen D'Amour led the field with a 4-over-par 76 and will be joined by teammates Jacob Jarrett (89) and Jack Tyrrell (97) at state. The state cut line was 97.
McAuley Catholic's Evan D'Amour and Joseph Lupicki shot 92 and 97, respectively, to advance to state.
Lockwood's Reese Fyfe was second in the individual standings with a 77, and the Tigers' Brayden Hamilton qualified with an 88.
