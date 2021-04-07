The Thomas Jefferson boys tennis team continued a strong start to the season with a 9-0 defeat over Webb City at the Cavaliers' tennis courts on Wednesday.
The Cavaliers have five straight sweeps to open the season, having defeated New Covenant, Carl Junction, Carthage and Monett in their first four matches.
In singles, Ian Ding defeated Trenton Hayes 8-1, Noah Hamlett defeated Cale Stephens 8-1, Tyler Brouhard defeated Jackson Dill 8-5, Christopher Wheelen defeated Caiden Johnson 8-2, Hari Nagarajan defeated Drake Miller 9-8 and Prithvi Nagarajan defeated Tyler Wade 8-1.
The closest match came at No. 1 doubles where Hamlett-Brouhard trimmed Hayes-Stephens 9-8.
The Cavaliers play in the Thomas Jefferson Invitational on Friday, starting at 9 a.m.
