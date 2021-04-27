The Thomas Jefferson tennis team remains unbeaten.
In their toughest dual match so far this season, the Cavaliers defeated Springfield Central 7-2 on Tuesday at the Cavaliers' courts.
Ian Ding, Tyler Brouhard, Christopher Wheelen and Prithvi Nagarajan all won singles matches for the Cavaliers (11-0). The teams of Noah Hamlett-Brouhard, Ding-Hari Nagarajan and Wheelen-P.Nagarajan swept the doubles.
The Cavaliers are back in action at home against Aurora on May 4.
