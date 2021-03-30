SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Thomas Jefferson opened its tennis season with a 9-0 victory over New Covenant Academy on Tuesday at the Cooper Complex.
Ian Ding, Noah Hamlett, Tyler Brouhard, Christopher Wheelen, Prithvi Nagarajan and Lala Qian swept the singles matches, losing a total of 10 games.
The closest match came at No. 1 doubles where Hamlett-Brouhard trimmed Brody Bennett-Kaden Moore 8-6.
The Cavaliers play Carl Junction at 4 p.m. Wednesday at the Joplin Athletic Complex.
