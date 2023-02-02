The Thomas Jefferson girls basketball team showed early it was focused on defense — and getting the ball inside to sophomore post Lannah Grigg. The Cavaliers allowed just 2 points en route to a 13-2 first-quarter lead and eventual 44-34 win in their consolation game of the Mercy/Warrior classic on Thursday at McAuley High School.
With the win, TJ upped its record to 10-8 — a mark that brought a smile to coach Traci Walker's face.
"That's something Thomas Jefferson hasn't done since 2004," Walker said. "That's a huge accomplishment for us. That's a positive and we have to stay focused on the positives. We're about to go into district play in a couple of weeks so we're hoping for the best."
Grigg scored half of her game-high 20 points in the first stanza, drawing first blood with an inside score at 6:42 of the first period.
Two baskets by Gabbi Hiebert, a Sarah Mueller free throw and two more scores by Grigg gave Thomas Jefferson a 9-0 lead at 3:02.
Purdy scored its first goal at 2:22 off a Jessi Hopes shot, bringing the Eagles to within seven at 9-2, which is as close as they would get the remainder of the game.
Two more buckets from Grigg gave TJ a 13-2 advantage going into the second quarter.
The Purdy offense was a bit more productive in the second quarter, managing 11 points, while holding the Cavaliers to 10 and coming within 10 points at 23-13 going into the half.
"We lost focus," Walker said. She added that has been a problem since the holiday break. "We need to get back focus."
The Cavaliers responded after the break, waging their own rally and widening their lead to 32-13 off a Gabbi Hiebert jumper at 3:21.
TJ entered the fourth quarter with a 37-23 lead.
Grigg sat the bench at 6:36 with four fouls, but the Cavaliers held their ground with a 42-28 advantage until her return with 2:30 left in the game.
Purdy outscored TJ in the final two minutes but came up 10 points short at the buzzer.
Grigg's 20 points led her team, followed by Hiebert with 15.
Rylee Stanford led the Purdy charge with 12 points, followed by Rosa Schad and Jessi Hopes with six each.
