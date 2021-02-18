With snowmageddon dropping around 6-8 inches of snow in the Joplin area, the last time Thomas Jefferson coach Chris Myers was able to practice with his team was last Saturday.
There were no signs of rust for the Cavaliers early, but fatigue was a factor in the latter stages of the game.
McAuley cut Thomas Jefferson’s 15-point halftime lead in half with a 28-20 output in the second half, but the Cavaliers (16-5) held off the Warriors late to earn a 50-43 victory on Thursday night inside the Thomas Jefferson Fieldhouse.
“We were happy with the kids,” Myers said. “To be back in the gym today after a tough one against College Heights, I thought we played with great energy early. We had a good halftime lead, but I thought fatigue got the best of us. We talked about it in the locker room. A lot of people think that it’s the shot that goes, but it’s your mind that goes first. I was proud of the kids. They fought through it. They did what they had to do down the stretch and got out of here with a dub.”
The valiant effort was evident to McAuley coach Tony Witt.
“There was no quit in them tonight,” Witt said. “It’s an (Ozark 7) Conference game. It’s TJ. I think the first half showed a little bit of rustiness, but very proud of our guys for hanging in there and battling. They were challenged and they rose to the challenge. They knew what they had to do to dig themselves out of (that hole) and they did it with their defense.”
Thomas Jefferson rolled into the game with a 17-8 advantage after senior Dhruv Gheewala came up with a layup at the 0:38 mark. The Cavaliers held a 30-15 lead at the break and 40-26 lead after the third quarter.
After Gheewala hit one of two free throw attempts, the Warriors answered with a 6-0 run to make the score 41-32 at the 5:11 mark in the fourth quarter. But Drew Goodhope and Caden Myers gave Thomas Jefferson a little breathing room, hitting corner triples each to build the lead to 49-34 with 2:55 to go.
That proved to be enough separation to stave off a 9-1 finish from McAuley.
The Cavaliers had a balanced scoring attack, led by Gheewala's triple-double. He finished with 15 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists. Goodhope and big man Jay Ball chipped in 13 and 10 points, respectively.
The Warriors (7-15) were led in scoring by 10 points each from Matthew Dohman and Thomas Black.
Both coaches hope for a rematch. The next time these two would face off is in a potential district championship game in the Class 1 District 7 tournament. Thomas Jefferson is the top seed while McAuley is the second seed.
“That’s what I’m hoping for,” Myers said. “We want to represent our conference well in that district.”
“I think it would mean a lot for our guys, but I’m really focused on the first one,” Witt said.
The Cavaliers host Verona today at 6:30 p.m. while the Warriors will be back in action at 1 Saturday for their first round district game against Northeast Vernon County.
McAuley girls 63, Thomas Jefferson 28
The duo of Kayleigh Teeter and Kennedy DeRuy have been the driving force behind the Warriors’ success this season.
The guard tandem poured in 49 of McAuley’s 63 points to lead the Warriors (16-8) to a victory over the Cavaliers. Teeter finished with a game-high 26 points on 10 field goals and DeRuy scored 23 points on eight field goals. They combined to connect from deep seven times.
“They always play off each other,” McAuley coach Mike Howard said. “They’ve been playing together since they were young. They know each other’s tendencies. They know where each other will be. They are our catalysts. They are the leaders of our team. They do a really good job.”
The Warriors wasted no time building separation, roaring into the game with a 21-5 advantage after DeRuy hit a mid-range jumper before the end of the first quarter. Both teams traded buckets in the second frame, but McAuley ripped off a 7-2 run to start the second half for a 38-17 lead at the 4:20 mark.
Kloee Williamson sunk two free throws to hand the Warriors a 51-25 lead entering the final quarter. With 6:15 left, DeRuy slipped inside the Cavaliers’ zone defense and found Teeter wide-open on the corner for a 3 to extend the advantage to 58-25.
“I thought we played really well considering we haven’t had practice in two weeks,” Howard said. “For us to come out like that and be aggressive from the get-go to jump out on them and silence the crowd, that says a lot about our character and our work-ethic.”
Senior Sydney Stamps captured team honors with nine points to lead Thomas Jefferson (1-18).
“Give credit to McAuley… They are polished,” Cavaliers coach Dan Rogers said. “They are trying to get their rhythm going into districts. They are the No. 1 seed. They are well-coached. We probably weren’t quite as ready. We haven’t had a lot of practice because of the snow. That’s an excuse, but I’ll tell you we will get better. I think we’ll be pretty scary in districts.”
McAuley hosts Bronaugh today at 5 while the Cavaliers host Verona at the same time.
