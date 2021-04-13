Led by medalist Owen D'Amour, Thomas Jefferson prevailed in a golf triangular Tuesday afternoon at Twin Hills Golf and Country Club.
The Cavaliers posted a 188 team total, followed by McAuley Catholic 208 and College Heights Christian 252.
D'Amour led the 15-player field with a 6-over-par 42 on the front nine, followed by teammate Jack Tyrrell with 44 and McAuley's Evan D'Amour with 46.
Luke Johnson was low for CHC with 57.
Thomas Jefferson plays Thursday in the Neosho Tournament.
