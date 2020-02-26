WEBB CITY, Mo. — After securing semifinal victories on Wednesday night, Thomas Jefferson and Purdy will meet for the Class 2 District 12 boys basketball championship.
No. 1 seed Thomas Jefferson rode a huge second quarter to a 68-56 win over No. 5 Wheaton, while No. 3 Purdy used a strong third quarter to knock off No. 2 College Heights 49-42 inside Webb City High School’s Cardinal Dome.
The district title game is slated for 7:30 on Friday night.
After falling to Liberal in last year’s title game, the Cavaliers are hoping for a different outcome this year.
“It means a lot to be back in a district title game, but we know we have unfinished business,” Thomas Jefferson coach Chris Myers said. “We know what it’s like to be there, and I think that will help us this year. We’re not satisfied with just getting there, we want to get it done this time.”
TJ, 68-56
Clinging to a three-point lead at the end of the first quarter, Thomas Jefferson erupted for 28 points in a game-changing second quarter.
Outscoring the Bulldogs by 18 in the second period, Thomas Jefferson held a comfortable 42-21 halftime lead.
“We really picked up our defensive intensity,” Myers said. “We’ve always preached that our best offense is our defense. When we’re getting stops or forcing turnovers, and we can turn it into transition offense, that’s when we’re at our best.”
A trey from junior guard Dhruv Gheewala, a layup from senior Brock Conklin and an old-fashioned three-point play by senior Dylan Dean-Heck gave Thomas Jefferson a 51-35 lead entering the fourth quarter.
The Bulldogs kept coming, as Wheaton trimmed its deficit to seven with 51 seconds remaining. The Cavs hit enough free throws to seal the win.
“Credit to Wheaton,” Myers said. “They didn’t quit. But I’m proud of our guys for weathering the storm. They did what they had to do to get it done.”
Dean-Heck paced Thomas Jefferson (19-8) with 19 points, while Gheewala and senior guard Chase Kellenberger contributed 16 points apiece. Conklin grabbed 10 rebounds for the Cavs, who hit 25 of 54 shot attempts (46 ).
Wheaton (13-13) received 17 points from Jack Mitchell and 11 apiece from Chad Meyer and Kelton Park.
PURDY, 49-42
Up one at the half, Purdy outscored College Heights 15-4 in the third quarter to take control, and the Eagles never surrendered their lead in the fourth quarter.
“We came out ready to go in the third quarter,” Purdy coach Ryan Stokes said. “We always talk about the first four minutes of the third quarter. It was huge for us. My guys busted their tails, so I’m proud of them.”
“Purdy outplayed us,” College Heights coach Eric Johnson said. “They stepped up and hit some big shots and we didn’t.”
The Eagles led by 12 heading into the final frame. Three baskets from Connor Burton trimmed CHC’s deficit to five with 1:20 left, but the Cougars simply had too many empty possessions in the fourth quarter.
“I’m disappointed with some of our play in the second half,” Johnson said. “We had some turnovers, we forced shots and we made some bad decisions. Purdy had kids step up and hit shots. We had our chances, but we didn’t take advantage of them.”
Junior forward Osiel Aldava scored 18 points to lead Purdy (14-12), while Jake Brown and Zach Brewer added eight apiece. Purdy made 15 of 41 shots (37 %), including 8 of 13 treys.
Sophomore Miller Long led Colllege Heights with 15 points, while senior Connor Burton added 11. The Cougars went 18 of 46 from the field (39 %). College Heights went 0 for 15 on 3-point attempts.
College Heights ends the season at 16-11.
“We had a good season,” Johnson said. “You always hate to finish this way. But in athletics, someone has to lose. We had a great group of seniors.”
Purdy last won a district title in 2018.
“This is just my second year back here, so this is big for our program,” Stokes said. “Our boys remember the Final Four run two years ago. They want a chance to do that again, and now we have an opportunity.”
Purdy defeated Thomas Jefferson 44-40 on Jan. 14. The rematch is Friday night.
“I think it will be a close game,” Stokes added. “I think the teams match up well, and I think it’s going to be a game worth watching.”
