The Thomas Jefferson boys basketball team jumped out to an 8-3 start by the 6:00 minute mark, but Sheldon knotted the score with two quick buckets one minute later.
That forced an animated Cavaliers coach Chris Myers to call a timeout.
“I didn’t like our defensive intensity right there,” Myers said. “We were kind of being way too passive on defense. We preach all the time that our best offense is our defense.”
From there, Class 1 No. 8 Thomas Jefferson was completely locked in.
The Cavaliers (10-1) held the Panthers to 15 points over the game’s final 29 minutes en route to a 68-25 win over Sheldon (3-4) on Friday night at Thomas Jefferson Gymnasium.
“I just didn’t like the defensive intensity, but we talked about it in that timeout,” Myers said. “I thought we came out of that and upped that defensive intensity. When our defense is pretty good, we’re pretty good. I was very pleased in the way they executed. It’s a district opponent and this game had some seeding implications. We can’t take anything for granted. I really thought our boys came out and did what they had to do.”
Thomas Jefferson allowed only two points the rest of the way in the first quarter, taking a 22-10 advantage into the second frame after a 3-pointer from the left wing by Noah Hamlett.
The Cavaliers' defense flexed its might in the second quarter, holding the Panthers at bay through 7 1/2 minutes until Isaac Hall hit a corner trey to make it a 37-13 game at the 0:25 mark.
In the second half, the floodgates remained open that Thomas Jefferson used a fastbreak layup from Caden Myers to stretch the lead to 57-17 midway through the fourth frame.
Dhruv Gheewala led all scorers with 20 points, knocking down nine field goals (two 3s) for Thomas Jefferson. Myers chipped in 17 while Drew Goodhope added 11.
“We’ve got kids that can score,” Myers said. “We’re very blessed with that. Typically scoring is not one of our issues — it’s a matter of getting stops on the defensive end that leads to scoring. We know if we play good defense that we have the kids that have the confidence on the offensive end. We’ve got kids who create for each other and we put it where it needs to go most of the time.”
Hall scored a team-high 14 points for Sheldon.
Thomas Jefferson resumes play in the Tony Dubray Tournament in Liberal with a matchup against Northeast Vernon County at 5:15 Tuesday. The Cavaliers are the top seed in that tournament.
TJ girls 52, Sheldon 27
Senior Sydney Stamps knows her days playing basketball in a Thomas Jefferson uniform are numbered.
But Stamps is certainly taking advantage of the remaining time she has with her team.
The center poured in a game-high 25 points to power the Cavaliers to their first victory of the season against Sheldon.
“It’s mid-January and she’s a senior and won’t be playing basketball again because she’s going to be an aerospace engineer,” Thomas Jefferson coach Dan Rogers said. “That’s what she is going to do. She knows basketball is almost over, so she’s putting her heart and soul into the rest of this season. That gets you right here in the heart.”
With both teams deadlocked at 20 heading into the third quarter, Stamps simply took over. She grabbed her own miss and came up with a putback to hand Thomas Jefferson a 22-20 lead at the 7:15 mark.
A minute later, Stamps dished the ball to Nico Carlson, who banked in a mid-range jump shot to increase the lead to 24-20. Gabbi Hiebert then found Stamps inside for a layin at 4:55 to make it 26-20.
After Destiny Brokob of Sheldon caught an inbounds pass, Stamps swiped the ball out of Brokob’s hands and finished with a right-handed layup to stretch the lead to 28-22 at the 3:40 mark. From there, Stamps scored the next seven points for the Cavaliers to help give them a 36-22 edge at the end of the third quarter.
“She wanted the ball,” Rogers said. “That’s what she told us at halftime. She said, ‘Give me the basketball.’ She was actually calling for the basketball.”
Fittingly, Stamps capped a dominant second half with a drop step inside and finished a layup on the left side for the game’s final margin with 10 seconds left on the clock. She scored 21 of her 25 points in the second half.
Also in double figures for Thomas Jefferson, Alivia Beard finished with 12 points. Hiebert scored six points while Carlson and Alexis Stamps added four apiece.
“Before we got to the third quarter, I think an important part of the game was the way we started,” Rogers said. “Alivia set the tone at both ends for us. She does it all. It feels great to get the first win. We lost to Liberal close. We were in the Bronaugh game. We were in the Lighthouse Christian game. We were in the Everton game. Finally, we’ve got something to hang our hat on. They pulled together in front of the home crowd on Homecoming with alumni, teachers, faculty and the head of school to go out and play a game like that.”
Garren paced Sheldon with 12 points.
The Cavaliers open play against unbeaten St. Mary’s Colgan in the Tony Dubray Tournament in Liberal on Monday.
