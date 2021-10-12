Another strong season from the Thomas Jefferson girls tennis team came to a close on Monday.
The Cavaliers (12-2) suffered a 5-0 setback to Bolivar in the Class 1 state tournament.
In singles action, Bolivar's Emma Geurin topped Jessica Joseph 6-2, 6-2 at No. 4 and Brynley Waters beat Warda Morsy 6-3, 6-1 at No. 5.
Allison Ding-Jeanna Jeyaraj fell to Josie Douglas-Sophia Vestal at No. 1 doubles, while Kyla Yang-Emalee Ro dropped an 8-2 decision to McKinley Hedges-Waters at No. 2.
The Liberators (16-6) clinched the match at No. 3 when Geurin-Reagan Hunt defeated Joseph-Morsy 8-1.
