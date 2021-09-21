The Thomas Jefferson girls’ tennis team suffered its first loss of the season Tuesday against visiting Greenwood.
The Springfield team edged the Cavaliers 5-4, wrapping up the match on a No. 2 doubles victory following four singles wins.
Allison Ding defeated Greenwood's Karson Feuerbacher 8-5 at No. 1 singles and combined with Jeanna Jeyaraj to topple Feuerbacher and Garcia 8-3 in the top doubles match.
Thomas Jefferson (7-1) will host Aurora at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.
