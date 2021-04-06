MONETT, Mo. — Thomas Jefferson hiked its dual tennis record to 4-0 with a 9-0 decision over Monett on Tuesday afternoon.
Ian Ding, Noah Hamlett, Tyler Brouhard, Christopher Wheelen, Hari Nagarajan and Prithvi Nagarajan won their singles matches for the Cavaliers, losing a total of four games.
The closest match came at No. 1 doubles, where Hamlet-Brouhard defeated Dylan Lynch-Ben Hoyt 8-5.
The Cavaliers have another dual match at 3:30 Wednesday at home against Webb City. Monett plays in the Thomas Jefferson Tournament on Friday.
