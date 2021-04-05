The Thomas Jefferson Independent boys tennis team continued its dominant start to the season with a 9-0 triumph over Carthage at the TJ tennis courts on Monday.
The Cavaliers now have three straight sweeps to open the season, having defeated New Covenant Academy and Carl Junction by 9-0 scores.
In singles, Ian Ding defeated Silas Smith 8-1, Noah Hamlett defeated Ryan Phillips 8-0, Tyler Brouhard defeated Charles Snow 8-3, Christopher Wheelen defeated Silas Laytham 8-4, Hari Nagarajan defeated Danilo Lopez-Gramajo 8-3 and Prithvi Nagarajan defeated Tyler Howard 8-1.
The TJ doubles teams of Hamlett-Brouhard and Ding-H. Nagarajan both won by 8-0 scores, while Wheelen-P. Nagarajan won by an 8-1 score.
Thomas Jefferson plays at Monett at 4:30 p.m. Carthage plays at Carl Junction on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.
