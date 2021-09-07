Thomas Jefferson opened its Ozark 7 Conference girls volleyball season with a win against visiting Exeter.
The Cavaliers won 25-20, 25-15, 25-21 in hiking their overall record to 3-4-1.
Nico Carlson had seven kills and two blocked shots, while Thomas Jefferson team members Maggie Sutton and Mayson Solum added four aces and seven assists, respectively.
The Cavaliers will travel to Walker to take on Northeast Vernon County at 6 p.m. Thursday.
