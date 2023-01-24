JASPER, Mo. — Thomas Jefferson swept a basketball doubleheader from host Jasper on Tuesday.
The Cavaliers won the boys’ game 71-59 and the girls contest 49-48.
In the boys outing, Thomas Jefferson (12-4) led 33-19 at halftime and was topped by Tyler Brouhard’s 30 points, with Jay Ball adding 25, along with 10 rebounds.
Wyatt Durban netted 21 points, Wyatt Cawyer 14 and Gage Hall 13 to pave the way for the Eagles.
The first three quarters of scoring for the girls were exactly the same, with the game deadlocked 26-all at intermission and 36-all at the end of three quarters.
Gabbi Hiebert topped Thomas Jefferson and all scorers with 20 points, while Lannah Grigg added 18 to the winning cause.
