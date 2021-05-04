MONETT, Mo. — Thomas Jefferson captured the team championship and Mount Vernon took second in the Monett Invitational boys tennis tournament last Friday.
The Cavaliers took first place in two brackets as Ian Ding beat Brody Bennett of New Covenant 8-2 in the title match at No. 1 singles and Lele Qian-Bilal Mir defeated Alvin Reid-Justin Moore 8-3 at No. 2 doubles.
In other bracket finals, Mount Vernon 's Isaac Barker beat Thomas Jefferson's Devan Murali 8-2 at No. 2 singles, and Monett's Dylan Lynch-Ben Hoyt downed the Cavaliers' Hari Nagarajan-Prithvi Nagarajan 8-6 at No. 1 doubles.
Heisman Welch-Jackson Young of Monett took third at No. 2 doubles.
