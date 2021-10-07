WHEATON, Mo. — Thomas Jefferson's Kip Atteberry won the individual title at the Wheaton Invitational on Thursday afternoon at Wheaton High School.
Atteberry, a junior, crossed the line with a time of 17:49.17 to win the race for the Cavaliers. Southwest's Christian Long and Caden Uthe came in second and third, respectively.
Purdy's Bryce Ozbun finished fourth, while Marionville's Gabe Whitman placed fifth and Wheaton's Blake Morgan came in sixth. Diamond's Wesley Roughton, Pierce City's William Holmes, Southwest's Otis Rainer and Wheaton's Fernando Gonzalez round out the top 10 finishers.
Also for Thomas Jefferson, Eann Espinoza came in 21st. Jack Goodhue finished 24th while Sheraz Anis placed 25th.
Wheaton, the lone team that qualified, won the team title with a team score of 15.
In the girls events, Sheldon's Madison Garren took the individual title with a time of 23:07.
Thomas Jefferson's Sarah Mueller was the runner-up, while Wheaton's Lakeisha Wise placed third. Pierce City's Lauren Blackburn came in fourth and Cally Bowyer finished fifth.
Rounding out the top 10 in order is Marionville's Sofi Armfield, Hurley's Cali Frogley, Wheaton's Lori McNeill, Southwest's Alexis Raucstadt and Marionville's Kristlyn Smith.
Mia Grubbs (11th) and Julianne Wachtel (17th) also competed for the Cavaliers.
Wheaton won the team title with a score of 10.
