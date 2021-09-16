MONETT, Mo. — Thomas Jefferson's Allison Ding and Jeanna Jeyaraj placed first in No. 1 singles and No. 2 singles on Wednesday in the Monett Girls Tennis Tournament.
In doubles action, Kianna Yates-Daniela Marquez of Carthage won in No. 1 doubles while Lamar's Kiersten Kinney-Molly Bronson finished first in No. 2 doubles.
In other finishes, Kloey Boyd of Aurora and Susannah Kimmel of Nevada were runner-ups at No. 1 and No. 2 singles, respectively. Nevada's Alissa Stutesman-Kourtnee Vestal placed second in No. 2 doubles.
