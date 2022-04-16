NEOSHO, Mo. — Crowder College’s baseball team had a Maddox toeing the rubber on a chilly, windy Saturday afternoon.
But it wasn't the Mad Dog you might be thinking about, commonly known as Greg Maddux.
It’s Maddox Thornton, who tossed a seven-inning complete game to lift the Roughriders past St. Charles 9-1 in Region 16 action at Lallemand Family Field.
While both names are spelled differently, there’s only one thing that matters to Thornton.
“It sounds the same, so that’s all that matters,” Thornton said with a grin.
Thornton, a Division I Grand Canyon commit, relied primarily on a heavy sinker and generated a number of quick groundouts. He finished with four strikeouts while walking two and scattering one unearned run on seven hits.
“We couldn’t have lined it up better,” Crowder coach Travis Lallemand said of Thornton. “He’s a hard sinker guy. It’s almost like a left-handed slider when you get in against him. With the wind blowing it, boy, it was a perfect day for him to pitch. We wanted to run his pitch count up a little bit to tax him this week because he’s had some short stints. We wanted to make sure he’s conditioned, so we can go extended with him in the tournament. Everything worked the script.”
A Bentonville West product, Thornton’s mindset was even reminiscent of Maddux.
“I was just trying to get ahead of batters,” Thornton said. “I didn’t want to give them any freebies, walks. You don’t want any walks on a day like this. You just want to put it in play. I probably threw 80% fastballs today. I let my two-seam run in and just got ground balls. Especially on a day like this, it’s all I could do.”
Thornton started off his day in cruise control. He set the tone with a 1-2-3 first inning keyed by a pair of groundouts.
The 6-foot-1 righty faced some trouble in the second as he allowed two two-out singles (one off a bunt from Evan Funkhouser). Thornton worked out the mess by getting Joshua Cunniff to ground out.
Cameron Roll led off the top of the third with a single, but Thornton followed by yielding a 3-6 groundout and 4-6-3 double-play to end the side.
And Crowder’s offense got going in the bottom half. Josh Patrick sent a first-pitch RBI double the other way to left field to get the Roughriders on the board.
After Peyton Holt was hit by a pitch and Gavin Glasgow worked a walk, Kenny DiClemente came through with a sacrifice fly to double Crowder’s lead. Jackson Cobb then collected a run-scoring two-bagger off an opposite-field hit as the Roughriders’ took a 3-0 advantage.
Thornton’s lone blemish to an otherwise quality outing came in the fifth. Cameron Roll scored on a passed ball as St. Charles trimmed the deficit to two.
The Cougars did not get any closer.
Crowder struck for four runs in the bottom of the fifth to extend its lead to 7-1. Glasgow started the scoring by coming across on a fielding error, while Chaz Poppy added a sac fly and Landrey Wilkerson tallied a two-run single up the middle with the infield playing in.
“That proved to be a big separator,” Lallemand said. “That was a 3-1 game at that point. It’s timing based, but at the same time, yesterday in game two we didn’t get hits like that with runners in scoring position. Today, we did. There’s a difference in the score from 4-2 to 9-1. They are good. If you let them hang around, they got enough bats to beat you.”
After the passed ball, Thornton retired six in a row and nine of the last 10 batters he faced in the ballgame.
And Wilkerson extended the Roughriders’ lead to 8-1 with a run-scoring single up the middle. Two batters later, Holt obliterated an RBI double that made a loud noise as it ricochet off the left field wall to complete the run-rule for Crowder.
“I’d like to see his average exit velocity off the barrel,” Lallemand said. “He hits some balls absolutely just stroked. He’s a big, physical kid. He is not tall in stature, but that ball cut through the wind. He knew it was getting down and probably any other day it’s out of the yard.”
The Roughriders benefited from Holt’s hit in more ways than one, especially from Thornton's perspective.
“Everyone wants to throw a complete game when they go out there,” Thornton said. “It saves pitching. It was awesome. I gave him a high-five and I told him, ‘I appreciate it.’”
Crowder (40-8, 23-1 Region 16) tallied 12 hits in the contest. Patrick doubled twice as part of a 3 for 3 day, while Clayton Gray, DiClemente, Cobb and Wilkerson each rapped two hits.
Starter Braden Barnard suffered the loss for St. Charles after allowing seven runs (six earned) on nine hits through 4 1/3 innings of work. The righty struck out three and walked two batters.
With the victory, the Roughriders increased their win streak to 14 straight and have all but locked up the top seed for the region tournament.
Crowder hosts Connors State College at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
“We did a good job separating ourselves in the standings and obviously locking down the one seed,” Lallemand said. “At the same time, the goal is to maintain. We are 10 days away from the end of the regular season. It’s just keep maintaining. We played four different lineups again this week.
"True to what we have said, we’ve ran multiple guys in there, guys have had opportunities and they’ve stepped up. I’m happy with that. It makes for a lot better dugout with everybody being engaged and ready to play.”
