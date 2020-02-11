Oscar Campa and Alex Martini, teammates on Carthage High School's Class 5 state championship football team, will become MIAA foes this fall.
Campa has signed a national letter of intent with Missouri Western, and Martini has signed with Central Missouri.
Cale Miller of Mount Vernon has also signed with the Mules.
OSCAR CAMPA
Campa, 6-foot-2, 270-pound defensive lineman, made 59 total tackles last season — 35 solo stops and 24 assisted.
His 10 tackles for loss ranked third on the team, and he also had two quarterback sacks, one pass breakup and one forced fumble.
Campa is one of nine defensive linemen signed by the Griffons, who finished 9-3 and won the Agent Barry Live United Bowl with a 35-14 victory over Henderson State.
In all, the Griffons signed 57 players from 14 states, including 53 high school players and 23 from Missouri. The Griffons also landed 6-3, 265-pound offensive lineman Andrew Sell from Rogersville.
ALEX MARTINI
Martini, 6-8, 205-pound tight end with a 32-inch vertical jump, caught 11 passes for 233 yards — an average of 21.2 yards per reception.
He earned all-conference honors at both tight end and defensive end, and he's also an all-league selection in basketball.
The Mules signed 33 players. They went 11-2 last season and shared the conference championship with Northwest Missouri. In the Division II playoffs, they beat Indianapolis 37-27 before losing to Ferris State 37-10.
CALE MILLER
Miller, 6-3, 200-pound linebacker, was named defensive player of the year in the Big 8 Conference East Division.
He played football only two years but was named all-conference both years at linebacker and wide receiver, helping the Mountaineers to a Class 3 semifinal berth his junior season. He also has been an all-league pick in basketball and baseball.
