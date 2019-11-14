Three schools from the Big 8 Conference West Division play for football district championships tonight at 7.
The Class 3 District 6 title game — fourth-seeded Seneca at second-seeded Cassville — is a rematch from the regular season.
Seneca slipped past the Wildcats 28-21 on Sept. 20 at Seneca.
Last week the Indians (8-3) knocked off top-seeded and Big 8 East champion Mount Vernon 14-12, intercepting the pass for the 2-point conversion that would have tied the game. It was Seneca's fourth consecutive victory since back-to-back losses to Monett and Mount Vernon.
Thanks to the Indians' upset, Cassville (9-2) gets to play a third consecutive playoff game at home. The Wildcats have allowed six points in postseason victories over Aurora 48-6 and third-seeded Monett 19-6 the last two weeks.
In Class 2, second-seeded Lamar (9-2) travels to Fair Grove (11-0) for the District 4 championship game.
The Tigers coasted past Warsaw 50-6 in last week's district semifinals. Since consecutive losses to Monett and Seneca, Lamar has won its last six games by an average of 30 points. The only close game was a 14-10 decision over Cassville in the final game of the regular season.
Fair Grove hasn't played a close game all season. Its smallest margin of victory came on Oct. 4, a 27-8 triumph at Strafford. in the season opener, a 29-7 triumph over Mountain Grove. Fair Grove has scored at least 50 points in six games, including 54-6 over Butler and 56-28 over Versailles the last two weeks.
And Fair Grove has given up eight points or less five times. Versailles is the only team to score more than two touchdowns all season.
Lamar has won 12 consecutive district titles and has beaten Fair Grove three times in the postseason — 42-14 in 2009, 53-0 in 2016 and 61-0 in 2017. Fair Grove is looking for its first district crown since 2013.
PIERCE CITY AT THAYER
The Eagles (11-0) face a familiar foe for the Class 1 District 2 championship.
The Thayer Bobcats (10-1) have ended Pierce City's postseason run in each of the last three seasons — 42-7 in 2018, 14-0 in 2017 and 40-13 in 2016. Thayer's lone loss was 12-6 in overtime at undefeated and Class 2 district finalist Ava.
Pierce City has scored at least 40 points in seven of 10 games — Pleasant Hope forfeited the regular season finale. The Eagle defense has posted seven shutouts, including six straight from Sept. 6 through Oct. 18.
Thayer has four 40-point games this season and recorded three shutouts. The Bobcats allowed more than two touchdowns in three games.
STATEWIDE GLANCE
In 64 district championship games across Missouri tonight, 28 match up the top two seeds.
And, only five No. 1 seeds did not reach the district final.
Six teams who were seeded outside the top-3 are playing for a district title — No. 5 Harrisonville in Class 4, No. 4 Seneca and No. 5 Mexico in Class 3 and No. 6 Willow Springs and No. 4 O'Fallon Christian in Class 2.
The biggest surprise based on season record is in Class 5 where third-seeded Vianney plays top-seeded Eureka in District 2. Vianney, the defending state champion, defeated Mehlville 23-10 in last week's semifinal to improve its record to 2-8 and snap a seven-game losing streak.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.