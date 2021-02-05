CARTHAGE, Mo. — Not far removed from helping Carthage High School claim its first football state championship in school history, seniors Aiden Logan, DJ Witt and Ian Ketchum signed letters of intent to continue their playing careers at the collegiate level on Friday at CHS.
Logan signed with Butler Community College in El Dorado, Kansas, while Witt and Ketchum both inked with Wartburg College in Waverly, Iowa. All three were part of Carthage’s 2019 football team that went 12-2 en route to a Class 5 state title, as well as last year’s team that finished 9-1 and claimed a Central Ozark Conference title.
AIDEN LOGAN
Logan, a 6-foot-6, 315-pound offensive lineman, was the anchor up front for a Carthage offense that consistently posted gaudy numbers over the last couple of years.
This past fall, the Tiger offense averaged 38.8 points and 411.6 yards per game — most of the production coming via the run game, where the Tigers averaged 298.8 yards per contest. Logan was named a unanimous first-team all-COC selection as well as a first-team all-state selection for a second consecutive year.
Logan had previously made a verbal commit to Division I Arkansas State before having a change of heart in December due to a change in the Red Wolves’ coaching staff.
“Obviously when I decommitted from Arkansas State, I knew that would probably put a halt on offers and recruitment in terms of FBS level,” Logan said. “I still had a lot of FCS stuff and lower (Division I), but I felt like I could do better. So after talking to the ex-Arkansas State offensive line coach, he recommended Butler because Butler is known for its amazing offensive line. … So I got to talking to Butler and the people there, and I really liked what they had to say and what they’re about.”
To put it simply, Logan is betting on himself. The ultimate goal, he said, is to improve his ability and stock as a player at Butler before moving on to a Division I FBS program.
“I’m just basically going to try to perfect as much technique as I can,” Logan said. “Get as strong as I can with the time I’m allowed and just learn football, learn football, learn football as much as I can. Just get my knowledge down to a fine point.”
DJ WITT
Witt totaled 61 tackles, one tackle for loss and six pass breakups last season and was a first-team selection to the all-state and all-conference teams. The 5-7, 160-pound safety was a two-time all-state, all-area and all-conference selection.
Wartburg, Simpson College and Southern Nazarene were the three programs Witt had narrowed his decision down to before going with the NCAA Division III Knights.
“This day just means a lot because I’ve been dreaming about playing college football ever since I started playing football,” Witt said. “To get here is just amazing, and now it’s not over because I have a new start.
“I really liked all of my choices, but I chose Wartburg because they have a really good program already and a good culture built around their football program. Being from Carthage, I’ve had that and I just really wanted to keep that.”
Of course, the icing on the cake for Witt was when he learned he’d have a familiar face — Ketchum — joining him at Wartburg.
“It really gives me somebody to lean on because he’s somebody I can relate to,” Witt said. “We’re going through the same thing, and we’ll be able to work through that together.”
IAN KETCHUM
Ketchum, at 6-foot, 200 pounds, played on the offensive line for Carthage and was named an all-area, all-district and all-conference performer after his senior season.
“It’s honestly just a relief,” Ketchum said of his signing with the Knights. “I’ve been working for it for a while now to get to this level. It’s just an awesome feeling. And to be able to go do it with DJ, that’s even better. … It’s definitely going to be easier than it would be, for sure, because me and DJ have already built some chemistry in Carthage. So going down there with someone I know, it’ll be a good starting place for me.”
Ketchum, who also received recruiting interest from Concordia-Chicago, William Penn and SNU, said he’ll play either on the offensive line or at linebacker for Wartburg next fall.
“When I went to Wartburg, they really made it feel like home,” Ketchum said. “They have nice facilities, they win games. There’s always going to be a chance to compete up there, I feel like.”
