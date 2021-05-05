Three Pittsburg State softball players earned All-MIAA honors on Wednesday afternoon, the league office announced.
Sophomore designated player Taylor Lambert, junior first baseman Kami Zimmerman and senior second baseman Kaity Kukowski were named honorable mention.
Lambert posted a .318 average, including five doubles, a home run and seven RBI. The El Dorado, Kansas, native swiped 14 bases on 18 attempts.
Zimmerman hit a team-leading .336, a mark placing her in the top-25 in the MIAA. The Olathe, Kansas, native totaled 18 RBI to go with four doubles, a triple and two home runs.
Kukowski, now a three-time All-MIAA honoree, hit .289. In her senior campaign, the Olathe native compiled six doubles, four home runs and 12 RBI. She finished her career ranked in the top-5 all-time at PSU for runs scored (133), doubles (40) and home runs (30).
The Gorillas finished the season 15-29 overall and 9-17 in the MIAA.
