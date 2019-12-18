When he’s not on the field or court of play, Isaiah Davis doesn’t prefer the spotlight.
Fortunately, the two-sport standout had two of his peers with him at Joplin High School’s signing day ceremony to share the attention.
Isaiah, a senior member of the Eagles’ football and basketball teams, signed a letter of intent to play football at South Dakota State. Fellow seniors RaShawn Davis and Evan Northcutt signed as well, inking with the Crowder soccer program and the Missouri Southern cross country program, respectively, on Wednesday inside Kaminsky Gymnasium.
“At first, I was kind of nervous (about the signing ceremony), but at the end it was an unbelievable experience,” Isaiah said. “It’s kind of crazy to think about, and I’m still kind of in shock that this day is finally here. I have butterflies in my stomach.”
The 6-foot-1, 230-pound running back and linebacker committed verbally to the Jackrabbits in the summer and then went on to register the best season of his prep career. He finished his senior campaign with 2,283 yards and 45 touchdowns on 252 carries and also recorded 50 tackles as the Eagles made a run to the Class 6 state championship game.
Among the plethora of awards Isaiah was honored with at the end of the football season was the 2019 Gatorade Missouri Football Player of the Year, an honor recognizing outstanding athletic excellence and also high standards of academic achievement and exemplary character demonstrated on and off the field.
“It’s all just been so crazy,” Isaiah said. “Like everyone says, this may be the end of one road, but it’s also the beginning of the next journey. So I look forward to shifting my attention to South Dakota State.
“I chose SDSU just because of my first welcoming. The first day I was there, they welcomed me really well and the coaches seemed very involved. They were also the first team to hit me up from the start. So they believed in me early, and that weighed heavy on my decision.”
For RaShawn Davis, Crowder’s closeness in proximity to his hometown was one of the main reasons he opted to become a Roughrider.
“I like the idea of having my family watch me for the next two years,” RaShawn said. “It’s just a great experience (at Crowder), and I’m looking forward to it.”
RaShawn, a forward, helped Joplin clinch a district championship in 2018 as a junior. This year, the Eagles went 13-10.
“My favorite part was whenever we won district last year,” RaShawn said. “It was a great experience to see how that felt. … This journey has been hard, but it’s just an overall good experience to sign today and get that weight off my chest.”
Friends and family members of Northcutt also won’t have to travel very far to watch the soon-to-be Lion compete in the coming years.
“I was really looking for a school that was close,” Northcutt said. “It’s really appealing when you have such a high-caliber program that’s minutes away from your house. I know a lot of guys on the team and the former guys that had been there, and there’s just a lot of good things about the university. I’m excited to join.”
Not to mention, MSSU’s Tom Rutledge Cross Country Course has been a familiar venue for Northcutt in recent years.
“I think it’s really cool that it will be my home course (in college),” Northcutt said. “I’ve had a lot of (personal records) there, and I’ve put in a lot of hours there doing long runs, workouts and stuff like that. So again, I think it’s really cool that I’ll get to spend a lot more time on that course.”
Northcutt finished top-70 in the state cross country meet this past season and was named an all-district and all-Central Ozark Conference performer. Before that, he placed 15th in the 3,200-meter run in the 2018 track and field state meet despite running most of the race with just one shoe.
