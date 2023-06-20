Two more incoming seniors for the Joplin Eagles have committed to Division I football programs recently, making it at least three so far who have commitments at that level.
Quin Renfro committed to South Dakota State University most recently, and last month Dontrell Holt committed to Iowa State University.
Whit Hafer had earlier committed to the University of Missouri.
Renfro, 6’, 190 pounds, is a running back who last year ran for more than 1,500 yards. He will be following in the footsteps of Isaiah Davis, who has played three seasons for the Jackrabbits and helped lead them to their first national championship last fall. Renfro will be a senior at JHS this year.
Renfro scored eight times last fall against Neosho to surpass Davis’ Joplin record of six rushing touchdowns in a game.
Holt, 6-foot-5 and 295 pounds, is an offensive lineman for the Eagles who had a number of offers from D-1 programs before choosing the Cyclones. He was a heavily recruited high school lineman. Holt was named all-state each of the last two years in 6A. He was offered a scholarship on the spot during a prospect camp at Ames, Iowa, last year. Holt is also preparing for his senior year at JHS.
Whit Hafer, a 6-7, 230-pound tight end for the Eagles, is committed to Mizzou.
Hafer caught 14 passes for 228 yards and two touchdowns for the run-dominant Eagles in his junior season.
Head coach Curtis Jasper said: “When you have a successful program and guys who work hard, they continue to go to schools that have success. It will fall in line and perpetuate itself.
“For us, we are super excited we get to have them for one more year.”
