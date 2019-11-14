Three Lamar High School seniors signed letters of intent to continue their education with athletic scholarships to three different universities at a ceremony on Thursday afternoon.
Ryen Willhite signed to play volleyball at Labette Community College in Parsons, Kansas.
Ashland Diggs signed to play softball at Aurora (Ill.) University.
Ashley Lawrence signed to throw the javelin at Missouri Southern.
Ryen Willhite
Lamar volleyball coach Andrea Fast said Willhite’s talents and temperament will serve her well at the college level.
“She’s incredibly coachable. She works really hard on little details to make her form better, and she’s a team leader,” Fast said. “She’s very positive with underclassmen all the way up through seniors. I feel like she was a good leader in that aspects.”
Willhite said she’s enjoyed her time at Lamar and is looking forward to her move to college volleyball.
“We got second in district the past three years, then my senior year we got out early, which was kind of disappointing for us,” Willhite said. “The coach at Labette (Hailey Miller), she’s in a rebuilding stage and she’s done a great job with the program throughout the last year she’s been there. So I felt like she’d be a great fit coaching-wise. The community is also very supportive of the volleyball program, and that’s important to me.”
“Ryen is a standout hitter on the front row. She’s good at placement, she’s got good court vision so she can hit line, cross-court, she can tip to openings,” Fast said. “She’s eager to play college-level volleyball. That’s been her goal all along so she was going to do what it took as far as extra workouts and conditioning to get to that level.”
Ashland Diggs
Growing up in small-town Missouri was fun, but Diggs said she’s ready to try life in a big city. So she signed to play softball at Aurora University in suburban Chicago.
“I’ve always wanted to go to school in a really big town, being from a small town in Missouri,” Diggs said. “I wanted to go bigger, and I thought this would be a good opportunity to do that.”
Tim Timmons, Lamar’s softball coach, said Diggs has been a steady and vital performer since her freshman year.
“She’s probably the most coachable kind I’ve ever had,” Timmons said. “She gives you everything she’s got, every time she goes to the circle. She did a great job for us this year. “
Diggs said she fell in love with Aurora University on her first visit.
“The coaches and the teammates made me feel like family, and since I’m going so far from home I want somewhere where I’ll feel like home,” Diggs said. “Coach (Mike) McKenzie’s done a great job with the softball program and they’ve been really accomplishing the last couple of years.”
“She won’t have any problems at all at the college level,” Timmons said. “She’s playing right where she needs to be playing, and she will be an asset to their team from Day 1. She’s third in the class and carries a 4.0 grade point average, and she was our go-to team leader. So she’s just an all around great kid.”
Ashley Lawrence
Lawrence was originally planning to pursue a softball scholarship, but an email changed her thinking.
“It wasn’t really the path I thought I was going for,” Lawrence said. “I thought I was going for softball, then I got this offer from Missouri Southern and I was like, wow, I wanted to go to Missouri Southern. The coach is great, they have one of the best jav squads around and I thought it was a great opportunity for me to go and experience a new thing.”
Lamar track and field coach Rodney Baldridge said Lawrence was one of the best athletes on his team and “typically your best athletes are javelin throwers.”
“You have to have agility, you have to have strength, you have to be able to run,” Baldridge said. “She’s a great athlete, she works hard. She has a softball background, which is very conducive to being a good javelin thrower.”
Lawrence said the fact that Southern is close to home is one of the factors that drew her to the university.
“It has the programs I’m thinking about going into, and I thought it was a really good place to go,” she said. “I’ve heard really good things about Southern.”
“Her work ethic and her drive to want to get better will serve her well at the college level,” Baldridge said. “She’s relatively new to throwing the javelin. Last year was only her second year and she ended up third at state, so she works hard to get better.”
