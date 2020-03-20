Missouri Southern athletes Rajindra Campbell and Emily Presley and coach Bryan Schiding are national finalists for NCAA Division II indoor track and field awards, announced Friday by the United States Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association.
Campbell is a finalist for men's field athlete of the year. A senior from Jamaica, was ranked first in the men's shot put at 65 feet, 10.25 inches. That mark also ranks third on the Division II all-time list. He was undefeated during the 2019-20 indoor season, and he won the MIAA championship by more than five feet.
Presley, a senior from St. Clair, MIssouri, is a finalist for women's field athlete of the year. She ranked first nationally in the pole vault with a clearance of 14 feet, 1.25 inches. That height ranks fifth in Division II history and is one of four put on the career chart by Presley this season.
Schiding is a finalist for men's coach of the year. Now in his seventh season at Missouri Southern, Schiding directed the Lions to the MIAA men's championship after the Lions were picked fifth in the coaches' preseason poll. The Lions were ranked No. 8 nationally and first in the Central Region, and nine athletes had qualified for the NCAA Championships that were canceled one day before starting because of the coronavirus pandemic.
National winners will be determined by a vote of USTFCCCA member coaches.
ACADEMIC HONORS
Thirty-four Missouri Southern student-athletes — 11 men and 23 women — have been named to the MIAA Indoor Track and Field Academic Honor Roll.
To make the honor roll, a student-athlete must have a cumulative grade point average of 3.0 or higher and at least two terms of attendance at the school.
Four Lions received the Academic Excellence Award for maintaining a 4.0 GPA over at least two terms. They are J.P. Rutledge from the men's team and Jordan Banker, Alice Evans and Megan Tramel from the women's team. A total of 42 student-athletes in the MIAA earned this honor for indoor track and field.
Five more Lions are on the Scholar-Athlete list with at least a 3.50 GPA and earning all-conference honors in their event — Kevin Koester for the men's team and Elizabeth Adeoye, Elena Bisotto, Jasmine Deckard and Kelie Henderson for the women's team. The conference had 32 earn this honor.
Other Lions on the men's academic honor roll are Dean Howard, Jon Johnson, Gidieon Kimutai, Jordyn Manier, Jarod Ozee, Nathan Painter, Michael Shanahan, Jeremiah Wald and Brendan Watkins.
Completing the list of MIAA women on the academic honor roll: Julianna Determan, Kelsey Evans, Mady Gepford, Janna Hautala, Gabrielle Hill, Ashlee Kuykendall, Kirsten Leisinger, Claire Luallen, Wynter Nekola, Kassidy Owens, Emily Presley, Danielle Prince, Alexandra Rodriguez, Ojurere Shonekan, Lauren Sutherland and Ashlynn Vanatter.
