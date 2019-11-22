Joplin’s 35-7 win over Marquette last Friday night in the Class 6 District 3 championship game clinched a second straight trip to the state semifinals for the Eagles, and it was thanks to big plays made in every phase of the game.
Joplin’s high-powered offense got first crack at the scoreboard, and it did not disappoint.
The Eagles (12-0) went to the air, passing on 7-of-10 opening-drive plays to get out in front. Quarterback Blake Tash found wide receiver Zach Westmoreland on the far sideline that turned into a 21-yard score to give Joplin the lead and early momentum.
Three plays into Marquette’s opening drive, the defense came up big when Dominick Simmons picked off George Williams to give Joplin the ball on the Marquette 31.
As it has so many times this season, the Eagles’ offense rewarded the defense when Tash hit Trayshawn Thomas over the middle for a touchdown on the first play of the second drive.
The touchdown put Joplin right where it wanted to be, up 14-0 with 7:53 to play in the first quarter against a run-heavy team that likes to control the clock and wear down its opponents.
“We had talked about the importance of getting off to a good start,” Joplin coach Curtis Jasper said. “We wanted them to have to play catch up. That was exactly what we were looking for.”
Joplin’s defense halted a 10-play Marquette drive that started at its 35 and ended on JHS’ 33 when Holden Ledford sacked Williams on fourth down-and-6. The Eagle defense made it three straight drives without allowing a score the next time on the field when Logan Myers registered a sack of Williams on third-and-12 from the Marquette 44 to force the Mustangs to punt.
The punt turned into a big play for Joplin, as Westmoreland put the Eagles in front by three scores, 21-0, with an 83-yard return touchdown with 7:31 to play in the first half.
“The awesome thing is that our kids know how dangerous he is,” Jasper said. “Zach doesn’t get many chances to return the ball, but when he does, (the return team) does a really good job of setting up blocks for him. He can make anyone miss, and when you set him up with good blocks, he can take it all the way like he did on that one.”
Joplin pushed the lead to 28-0 when running back Isaiah Davis capped an eight-play drive with a 3-yard touchdown with 3:06 left in the first half.
A pass from Marquette’s Williams to running back Chris Kreh as time expired in the first half trimmed the Joplin lead to 28-7 at the intermission.
Though it forced a turnover and only allowed seven points in five drives in the first two quarters, the biggest moment for Joplin’s defense came on the first series of the second half.
The Mustangs converted on three third downs and ate up 10:13 of game clock with an 18-play drive that started from their 20. With Marquette in the red zone facing a fourth-and-9, Joplin’s defense forced an incomplete pass for a turnover on downs.
The Eagle offense responded in the best way possible, orchestrating a long drive of its own. The difference? Joplin was able to put the game away by converting the possession into points.
“To respond on that first drive of the second half, and then to answer it back with our own long drive for a score was huge,” Jasper said. “I think it took the wind out of their sails. It changed the complexion of the game.”
On the 15-play drive, Joplin converted a third-and-19 on a 29-yard pass from Tash to Thomas and a fourth-and-12 on a 24-yard pass from Tash to Davis in the flat. The Eagles then faced second-and-goal from the 20-yard line before gaining 15 yards on a Westmoreland reception to set up a 5-yard touchdown run by Davis.
While the offense was as efficient as always, the defense may have had its strongest performance of the season. Marquette’s Kreh came into the matchup averaging 194 rushing yards per game and 8.4 yards per attempt. The Eagle defense limited him to 98 yards on 28 carries, an average of 3.5 per carry.
“If this was not our best, it was one of the best defensive performances all year,” Jasper said. “The great thing is our kids understand the moment. ... It just goes to show the resiliency that they have had all year.”
