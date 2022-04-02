It was deja vu at Pat Lipira Softball Complex.
Like on Friday afternoon, the Missouri Southern softball team received two pitching gems, some clutch hitting and excellent defensive play. The only difference was Fort Hays State was the victim on Saturday.
A three-phase effort sent the Lions to their second doubleheader sweep in as many days by topping MIAA foe FHSU with scores of 8-0 and 3-1. MSSU completed the home stand by going a perfect 4-0.
The Lions (20-15), positioned fifth in the MIAA standings, are now 8-4 in the league.
“Fort Hays is a really quality opponent,” MSSU head coach Hallie Blackney said. “But it was how we played the game today. It was respectful to the game of softball. We were team-first at all times. We focused on ourselves and did not let outside distractions impact us. That’s what I’m most proud of today. They are a good team, but I’m proud of how we went about doing our jobs and not letting anything get in our way.”
MSSU 8, FHSU 0
For the second straight day in the opener, the Lions jumped on the opposition early and never looked back.
MSSU scratched across four runs in the opening frame and sprinkled in four more to complete the run-rule.
Ashlynn Williams and Kara Amos added two-run singles apiece to give the Lions an early 4-0 lead and knock out starter Savanah Egger. Then in the fourth, MSSU capitalized on FHSU’s fielding miscues as Josie Tofpi and Yazmin Vargas scored on an errant throw to push the lead to six.
Tori Frazier then came through with an RBI single to center as the Lions lead swelled to 7-0 in the fifth. Vargas scored on a fielding error in the sixth to account for the final score.
Kara Amos fired in six shutout frames for the Lions, moving her record to 9-7 while lowering her earned-run average to 2.72. The righty struck out four batters and allowed five hits.
“My off-speed drop was really working,” Amos said. “My rise and my drop curve were on point today.”
MSSU finished with nine hits. Vargas sparked the offense with two hits, two walks and three runs scored. The sophomore left fielder also swiped two bases.
MSSU 3, FHSU 1
Also like Friday, the finale was decided in the bottom of the sixth.
And by Leighton Withers — yes, you read that correctly — who came through with an RBI double to break the tie and give the Lions a lead they would not relinquish.
A junior, Withers was barely even 24 hours removed from launching a go-ahead, three-run home run to help MSSU complete the twinbill sweep of Nebraska-Kearney.
“Leigton’s one of the hardest workers on the team,” Amos said. “I envy her so much as a player, friend and a teammate. She always comes up big when the team needs it.”
Withers’ go-ahead double was set up by Vargas, who drew a leadoff walk. The Garden City, Kan., native then immediately swiped second base.
Vargas stole another base in the third inning, giving her 50 steals as a Lion to move into seventh all-time in school history.
Then later in the inning, MSSU picked up a key insurance run. Sidnie Hurst, pinch-running for Withers, scored on a fielding error that saw FHSU’s right fielder Sarah Tiffany drop the flyball off the bat of Amos.
Starter Bailey Lacy retired the side in the order in the seventh, racking up back-to-back strikeouts to open the inning before inducing a flyout to end it.
Lacy, who moved to 9-6, lone hiccup came in the third when she yielded a sacrifice fly to Sara Breckbill. The junior righthander retired 13 of the final 15 batters she faced and struck out nine batters to lower her ERA to 2.43.
MSSU’s pitching staff allowed four runs in as many games all weekend.
“Again, another amazing performance from her and Bailey,” Blackney said. “That’s two days in a row Kara and Bailey have done great. What else can you say? They are doing great.”
“Our whole pitching staff works hard every single practice,” Amos added. “We came out here and know our defense has our back. We know our offense will have our backs. We do it for them.”
Withers paced the Lions’ offense with two of the five hits in the finale.
MSSU travels to MIAA rival Pittsburg State for a doubleheader at noon and 2 p.m. next Saturday.
“Every day, it’s somebody and something different that steps up,” Blackney said. “If you go through the lineup, everyone has stepped up at some point in time. We had clutch hitting. There were no errors this entire weekend. The defense was there. I think all three phases are really good, honestly.”
