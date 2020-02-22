POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. — Crowder led by one after the first quarter before Three Rivers built a 22-point lead by the intermission before going on to beat the Lady Riders 101-65 on Saturday.
Three Rivers outscored Crowder 39-16 in the second quarter to build a sizable lead. The Raiders pulled away down the stretch by outscoring the Lady Riders 26-14 in the fourth quarter.
Gabby Adams led Crowder (15-15, 2-8 Region 16) with 18 points, while Fiona Wilson scored 17.
Myia Yelder’s 20 points led Three Rivers, while Deanay Watson and Hannah Thurmon finished with 18 points. Chaylea Mosby scored 13.
Crowder is in action next in the first round of the Region 16 tournament at 5 p.m. on Tuesday at Jefferson College.
