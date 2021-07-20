The newest additions to the Missouri Southern baseball program have something in common.
Alex Baker (Carl Junction) and Case Tucker (Lamar) earned all-conference honors in three sports — football, baseball and basketball — during their senior campaigns in 2020-21.
But something about baseball has always just stuck out.
“I’ve always had a different love for baseball,” Baker said. “My dad (Carthage superintendent Mark Baker) played baseball at Southern, so it was just in my blood to go there. My love for baseball was just bigger than all of the other sports. I’m really excited. I can’t wait until baseball season next spring.”
“Through high school, I found a little success on the football field, too, and a lot of people started asking me, ‘Well, do you want to go play baseball or football?,’ ” Tucker said. “I always told them, ‘It’s really not a question.’ I have always loved baseball, and everything about it has always been my favorite.”
Baker missed his entire junior season of football and basketball due to a preseason football injury and baseball because of COVID-19. He recovered in a big way as a senior with the Bulldogs and threw for 2,922 yards (tops in all of southwest Missouri) and finished with 29 touchdown passes.
After a strong season of basketball for Carl Junction, Baker compiled a 7-2 record with a 1.95 ERA this spring for the 18-10 Bulldogs. All of that parlayed into him receiving all-state honors as a pitcher.
“They have been known for having a good program in their history,” Baker said. “I know Coach (Bryce) Darnell and Coach (Nick) Tuck. The connection with them and the other players from around here that are going there helped a lot.”
Tucker led Lamar to its eighth state football championship in 10 years while proving to be one of the top two-way standouts in the area last fall. He also helped the Tigers’ to a district runner-up finish in basketball and led the charge on the diamond.
He hit .481 with nine doubles, two triples, three home runs and 21 RBI en route to being named Big 8 Conference West Division Player of the Year.
“What stood out to me most about Southern was the visit with the coaches and how personable they were with me and the other players,” Tucker said. “We went into the locker room, the weight room and some of the players were in there and just how the coaches interacted with the players. They all had good relationships. Everyone was just really friendly, and it felt like the perfect fit.”
Baker will be used as a pitcher at Southern. He throws a low-to-mid 80s fastball, along with a curveball, changeup and slider.
“I definitely want to increase my velocity and be able to master my other pitches,” Baker said. “Playing three sports is a good thing, but it’s also a bad thing because I might not get to work on baseball until baseball season. So, focusing just on baseball will hopefully improve myself a lot more.”
Tucker is listed as a utility player, but he expects to see time in the corner outfield as well as second base and third base.
“I’ll bring a consistent bat,” Tucker said. “I’ll make a pretty good play on defense. But what I pride myself on is being an uplifting guy and cheering on my teammates’ success. I want to start as early as I can and try to get playing time as early as I can.”
Both three-sport standouts leave their respective schools with some fond memories.
“I loved being a Bulldog,” Baker said. “I take a lot of pride in that. Wearing the Bulldogs on my chest and wearing the red and white has meant a lot to me. I’m going to miss it a lot, but I’m excited to trade it out for Lion gear.”
“I was always told to soak it all in,” Tucker said. “I never knew what that meant until after my athletic career was over. Coming from a small town like Lamar, I will forever be thankful and grateful because I would say 95% of the world doesn’t get to experience something like that.”
