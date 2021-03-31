WEBB CITY, Mo. — The Webb City athletics pipeline churned out three more college athletes on Wednesday afternoon at the Cardinal Dome.
Senior Eli Goddard signed to play baseball at Missouri Southern, and seniors Danecca Heffren and Rachael Drum signed to play tennis at Evangel.
One of the deciding factors for Goddard was the at-home feel of Missouri Southern.
“The coaching staff was really friendly,” Goddard said. “I loved the Missouri Southern campus. It felt like home. I was really comfortable there. I fell in love with baseball at a young age, and I wanted to play that at the next level. I’m glad to be able to do that.”
Goddard becomes the third Cardinal to sign to play baseball for Bryce Darnell’s Lions, joining teammates Cole Gayman and Treghan Parker. Goddard is the catcher for Webb City, which is led by Darnell’s brother Flave.
However, he’s earmarked to pitch for Missouri Southern. While he has goals set for himself with the Lions, Goddard said there’s also some unfinished business with the Cardinals this spring.
“I want to play and get a few innings early,” Goddard said. “I want to get better in the offseason, get stronger, faster and more explosive. I want to keep winning games here at Webb City. We’re having a good season so far. I want to keep going. The state championship is a goal every year, but I want to keep getting better every year and getting more experience.
“I want to continue to get more and more ready for the next level.”
Heffren and Drum are also looking forward to the next chapter of their athletic careers.
“I visited the campus and I really love the campus,” Heffren said. “I met the coach and he was just super nice, super welcoming. I fell in love with the sport. I started out just doing it for fun, but as I kept playing it throughout the years, I loved it a lot, and now I have a passion for it.”
“It’s just a huge accomplishment,” Drum said. “I have only been playing tennis for about two years. I worked really hard to be able to do this.”
Evangel’s campus is only 77 miles from the city limits of Webb City. The location of the campus played a big role for both, too.
“That’s part of the reason why I chose it because it was far enough from home, but it was still close to home,” Heffren said.
“It’s super close to home,” Drum said. “It’s perfect.”
