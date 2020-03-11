Talk about irony.
On the same day that the MIAA announced a record attendance for last week's postseason basketball tournament, NCAA President Mark Emmert announced that attendance to the upcoming men's and women's basketball tournaments will be limited in an attempt to avoid spreading the deadly coronavirus.
And it's not just the Division I level.
Tournament officials for the Division II Central Regionals that begin this weekend at Maryville (men) and Warrensburg (women) announced Wednesday afternoon that ticket sales have been suspended.
Missouri Southern is the fifth seed in the regional hosted by Northwest Missouri and plays Northern State at 8:30 Saturday night.
MSSU athletics director Jared Bruggeman first heard about the ticket sale suspension Wednesday afternoon.
"With the restrictions put in place right now for the regionals, the bands and cheer squads are not going," he said. "There will be fan restrictions on numbers, but right now we don't know exactly what they are."
On Wednesday night, a press release from MSSU said only essential personnel, players and coaches as well as family members will be allowed to attend the regional. Fans who have already purchased tickets should contact the Northwest Missouri ticket office for information about a refund.
Northwest Missouri will provide free of charge a video stream of each game in the regional.
"I've never been involved with anything like this," Bruggeman said. "This is a shame. It's such a great atmosphere, a great event."
The Lions also have 21 track and field athletes in Birmingham, Alabama, for this weekend's national indoor championships. Bruggeman said no restrictions have been placed on the track meet as of now, but the meet banquet has been canceled.
MIAA Attendance
The five-day MIAA Tournament that ended Sunday at Municipal Auditorium in Kansas City had a total attendance of 22,710 fans for 18 games, an increase of more than 4,500 fans from last year's record.
Attendance records were also broken for Semifinal Saturday (8,150 fans for four games, almost 3,000 more than last year) and Championship Sunday (6,455, almost 1,800 more than in 2019).
Big 12 Tournament
Fans attended the two first-round games of the Big 12 Tournament on Wednesday night at the Sprint Center in Kansas City, but attendance will be family-only for today's quarterfinal games.
"You dream of this situation where you're playing for the highest stakes on the biggest stage, and it's hard to imagine that if nobody is around to see it," Kansas coach Bill Self said to the Associated Press. "But I told the guys: 'Why did we all start loving this game and playing it? Did we do it because we need people to watch us, or did we do it because we loved it?'
"It will have a different feel but it will still be highly competitive, and the kids will still play like there is no tomorrow. They'll make the most of it. We'll make the most of it."
NCAA Tournament
Emmert told The Associated Press that canceling the tournament was considered.
“The decision was based on a combination of the information provided by national and state officials, by the advisory team that we put together of medical experts from across the country, and looking at what was going to be in the best interest of our student-athletes, of course," Emmert told the AP in an phone interview. “But also the public health implications of all of this. We recognize our tournaments bring people from all around the country together. They're not just regional events. They're big national events. It's a very, very hard decision for all the obvious reasons."
Emmert said the NCAA wants to move the men's Final Four from Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium to a smaller arena in the area. The NCAA also will consider using smaller venues for regional sites currently set to be played at the Toyota Center in Houston, Madison Square Garden in New York, Staples Center in Los Angeles and Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
“We have to determine the availability of the sites, obviously, but it doesn't make good sense to have a football stadium be empty,” Emmert said.
All sites for next week's men's games will remain the same unless conditions in those areas force relocation, Emmert said.
March Madness draws hundreds of thousands of fans to arenas from coast to coast. The men's tournament generated more than $900 million in revenue last year for the NCAA and its members, though the majority of that was from a media rights deal with CBS and Turner that pays about $800 billion per year.
Emmert said CBS and Turner plan to broadcast the games as usual. Other media members will be allowed into the arenas to cover the games, but how many is still being determined, he said.
Emmert said a protocol for the medical screening of people entering the arenas is still being worked out, along with what constitutes essential staff and how to define family members.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Mark Emmert's statement
"The NCAA continues to assess the impact of COVID-19 in consultation with public health officials and our COVID-19 advisory panel. Based on their advice and my discussions with the NCAA Board of Governors, I have made the decision to conduct our upcoming championship events, including the Division I men’s and women’s basketball tournaments, with only essential staff and limited family attendance. While I understand how disappointing this is for all fans of our sports, my decision is based on the current understanding of how COVID-19 is progressing in the United States. This decision is in the best interest of public health, including that of coaches, administrators, fans and, most importantly, our student-athletes. We recognize the opportunity to compete in an NCAA national championship is an experience of a lifetime for the students and their families. Today, we will move forward and conduct championships consistent with the current information and will continue to monitor and make adjustments as needed."
