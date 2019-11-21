The Carthage football team has grown quite familiar with the Class 5 state quarterfinals in recent years, having made seven consecutive trips to the round since 2013.
However, the explosive and pass-heavy offense that Carthage will be tasked to contain tonight? That’s one thing that will be a bit foreign to the Tigers (9-2) as they take on Glendale (6-5) at 7 in Springfield.
“This will be a unique challenge for us because Glendale literally throws the ball almost every play,” Carthage coach Jon Guidie said. “They’ll run a few QB draws and maybe a handoff sweep, but that’s a handful of times per game. They really like to just line up and throw the ball as much as they can. Our conference (Central Ozark Conference) doesn’t really have anybody quite like that.”
The Falcons average more than 400 yards per game, with 362 of those yards coming through the air. Senior quarterback Gavin Watts is the team’s leading passer and rusher, having thrown for 3,892 yards and 39 touchdowns on 63 percent accuracy while rushing for 348 yards and six touchdowns on 114 carries.
“We have to probably be a little multiple defensively and give them a few different looks,” Guidie said. “Hopefully we can pressure the quarterback and get him a little uncomfortable back there. But they do a tremendous job. Everything they do is high-percentage throws with a lot of one-step drops. So they make it hard to get to their quarterback.”
In Glendale’s 42-28 district championship victory at Waynesville last week, Watts logged six touchdowns and 332 yards via the pass.
The Falcons have recorded nine 300-plus yard passing games this season. The Tigers, meanwhile, haven’t had a team pass for more than 280 yards against them all year. Joplin and Willard are the only two teams that have registered 200-yard passing games against Carthage.
“In terms of how Glendale tries to pick people apart in the short passing game and then take some shots deep, it’s pretty unique to us,” Guidie said. “But we’ve got some guys who are pretty good at rushing, and we’ll see if we can disrupt their rhythm a bit.”
Carthage has surrendered 17 points per game.
The Tigers also sport a high-octane offense that’s averaging 37.9 points per contest. Junior quarterback Patrick Carlton and senior running back Tyler Mueller have been the team’s top weapons, combining for 3,689 yards and 50 touchdowns.
The CHS offense will be matched up against a Glendale defense that’s limiting teams to 24 points and generating two takeaways per game.
“They do have some defensive playmakers over there who are aggressive,” Guidie said. “They have a defensive front that does a lot of different things in terms of their twists, movements and stunts. And on the back end, it seems like they’re really athletic.
“Ball security will be really big for both teams. It’s going to be cold and might rain a little bit. So taking care of the football will be at a premium, for sure.”
Carthage is looking to punch its ticket to the state semifinals for a third consecutive year.
