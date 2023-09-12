WEBB CITY, Mo. — Carthage held a 1-0 lead entering the top of the 4th inning at Webb City on Tuesday evening in a softball contest. An eight-run inning provided the boost the Tigers need to take down the Cardinals 9-1.
The Tigers started the inning with a leadoff single from Brooklyn Dolon-Main. Lottie Youngblood bunted a pitch from Webb City's Laney Taylor and reached on an error. Jenna Calhoon kept the line moving with an infield single to load the bases. Alexis Smith also picked up an infield single to score the inning's first run and make it 2-0.
By the end of the top half of the inning, Carthage had tallied seven more hits and eight runs to make it 9-0.
The Cardinals' Riley Hanes hit a solo home run in the bottom of the fourth to make it 9-1.
The final three innings saw both pitchers keep the offenses in check.
Carthage's Addison Wallace pitched a complete game and only allowed two hits, one run, walked one batter and struck out six. It took her 86 pitches to get through seven innings.
Taylor pitched three-plus innings and surrendered seven runs — six earned — on five hits and no walks. She struck out two batters. Makenzie Wynn pitched the last four innings and limited Carthage to two runs on seven hits.
Dolon-Main led all batters with a 3-for-4 performance and driving in three runs. Ashlyn Brust and Smith both finished 2 for 4 with one RBI. Brust scored twice, Smith once.
