Monett led Lamar at the end of each quarter and pulled away in the final period to pick up a 52-39 win on Friday night in the Seneca Invitational.
The Cubs led 14-3 after one quarter. A second-quarter response from the Tigers saw the deficit trimmed to 23-18 at halftime.
Lamar, then pulled even close after winning the third stanza 14-11. But, leading 34-32, Monett pulled away with an 18-point fourth quarter and held the Tigers below 10 in a quarter for the second time of the night.
The Cubs were paced by Jason Garner and Isiah Meeks with 16 a piece. Blaine Salsman added another 13 points. The team shot 18 of 21 from the free throw line.
Monett (2-1) will play Diamond at 3 p.m. on Saturday. Lamar (1-2) will meet Seneca.
